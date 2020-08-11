Saanich council is asking for more information before fully endorsing the Uptown-Douglas development plan. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich council seeks more information after hearing Uptown-Douglas plan

Council asks for further reports on economic, housing, transportation plans for corridor

Saanich council has asked for more information before fully endorsing a large scale development plan for the Uptown-Douglas corridor.

Council met Monday (Aug. 10) to discuss the 20-year plan that would see area turned into the “heart for Saanich and the region,” with commercial, residential, light industrial and community development improving density housing and employment opportunities, public spaces and improved transportation networks.

Council was impressed by the 164-page staff report filled with maps, renderings and clear policy proposal on everything from land use and mobility to environment and urban design. Council endorsed the plan in principle but requested a supplemental report before moving towards public engagement.

READ MORE: Uptown-Douglas plan comes to Saanich council for consideration

“Some novel ideas have come up,” Mayor Fred Haynes told Black Press Media. “We just want the opportunity to explore them more.”

Council asked for a report with correspondence from committees on housing, transportation and economic development.

“We need information around preserving current industrial uses like car dealerships, tile, carpet industries … We want to bring housing, green space, improve tree coverage from six to 20 per cent, but it also hinges on maintaining the employment base,” Haynes said, adding the proposal has been in the works for five years.

Haynes expects updates from staff near the end of September, but the report is only one piece of the puzzle. Staff have also been asked to prepare amendments to the Official Community Plan – including changes to permit building heights up to 24 storeys and undertake a pilot pre-zoning project. Council will refer the development of the off-street parking standards in the area for a strategic planning session.

“It just reflects the amount of detailed material in the report and the concern of this council to not rush the final draft and check in on some of these critical elements,” Haynes said, adding the infrastructure created in the coming decades will be built to last at least 100 years.

READ MORE: Taming the region’s busiest hub, the Uptown Douglas Corridor

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentSaanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Saanich council seeks more information after hearing Uptown-Douglas plan

Council asks for further reports on economic, housing, transportation plans for corridor

Three active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island

Since July 24, Central island has had five new cases, North one, South none

Victoria police seize replica handgun and bullets

Unrelated call leads police to functional replica

Flaming object thrown through Victoria restaurant window

Police looking for any witnesses to early-morning incident

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Most Read