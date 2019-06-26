Saanich councillor calls for comprehensive review to change ‘out of date’ bylaws

Coun. Ned Taylor would like to see a more complete review of Saanich’s bylaws. (Submitted).

A Saanich councillor would like to see a comprehensive review of municipal bylaws

Coun. Ned Taylor raised the issue last week as council moved ahead with steps that could allow farm stands on private residential property.

“I’m starting to realize more and more that there are a number of bylaws that we have are perhaps out of date,” said Taylor. “This isn’t the first time this term that we have had discussions about bylaws that are out of date. So perhaps, rather than just dealing with them on an off-basis like this, it could be valuable to have a more [wholesome] review.”

RELATED: Saanich jam stand at the centre of controversy prepares to close

Taylor made these comments against the backdrop of council asking staff to report back with “options and implications for considering bylaw changes” that would permit local produce and processed food stands to operate in Saanich on private property and immediately adjacent to boulevards, both inside and outside of the Urban Containment Boundary (UCB).

That issue arose after Katherine Little, owner of the Little Stand on Queensbury Avenue, received a bylaw complaint against her operation. The complaint focuses on two of its elements: signage (a sign placed on a hydro-pole since removed and a sandwich-board style sign which has remained in place) and the actual stand, which operates on property not zoned for individual business use.

The stand was scheduled to close on midnight June 22 after Saanich had initially granted Little a reprieve.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com