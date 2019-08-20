Linda Delli Santi, president of the BC Greenhouse Growers’ Association, says organization is not concerned about the conversion of greenhouses away from food towards cannabis. (Submitted).

Saanich councillor fears weed could crowd out food as greenhouses convert

Head of provincial association representing greenhouse vegetable farmers not worried about issue

A Saanich councillor fears cannabis could crowd out food production, but the head of the provincial association representing greenhouse vegetable farmers said she is not worried about the issue.

Coun. Rebecca Mersereau raised the issue earlier this month when council started to align the relevant municipal bylaw with provincial regulations concerning the growth of cannabis in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Mersereau said she is “very concerned” about the conversion of greenhouses away from production and towards cannabis, citing data from Delta’s chief police constable Neil Dubord, who spoke at the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference and trade show about the issue.

“He commented that in the first six months of cannabis regulation, 26 per cent of their greenhouses had been converted from food growing crops to cannabis,” she said earlier this month. “So at a provincial level, I’m very concerned about that trend, and I do hope our provincial government is alive to that issue, and perhaps council, that is an area for discussion down the road for possible [Union of British Columbia Municipalities] resolutions,” she said.

But Linda Delli Santi, president of the BC Greenhouse Growers’ Association, is not concerned.

“I’m really not worried at all,” she said. “There is space in the market for both [food growers and cannabis growers].”

She also questioned the numbers that Mersereau cited, noting that her association (which represents 96 per cent of all provincial greenhouse vegetable production) has not recorded such losses.

Delli Santi said 835 square acres of greenhouse space were growing food when the federal government legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018. While a total of 95 acres have converted towards cannabis, the addition of new greenhouses growing food has left the industry “pretty much even” from where it started, she said.

RELATED: Illegal pot still a source for 4 in 10 cannabis users, Stats Can survey shows

RELATED: Saanich to smoke out pot bunkers in Agricultural Land Reserve

While growers can always convert towards cannabis, the real impact of legalization has been on the availability of skilled tradespeople, she said.

Saanich residents, meanwhile, will have a chance to comment on the proposed bylaw changes which staff describe as a “housekeeping” change.

The revised wording confirms cannabis production on lands within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), but only if the cannabis is produced outdoors in a field; inside a structure with a base consisting entirely of soil; or inside structures approved by the provincial government.

Staff also said the changes would ensure the on-going prohibition of production forms not specifically protected by ALR regulations.

“This would include cannabis grown in concrete-style bunkers and any activities related to that growing (such as the construction, maintenance or operation of a building or structure, or processing of the cannabis),” said Sharon Hvozdanski, Saanich’s director of planning.

Coun. Zac de Vries said Saanich — contrary to other municipalities — is trying to be as strict as possible.

“The province is alive to the issue of conversion, and working on options around that,” he said.

Mayor Fred Haynes appeared open to Mersereau’s appeal for more action by way of a UBCM resolution, while noting that the conversion issue is complex.

“Certainly, food is a priority for us in Saanich, and let us see where it lands,” he said.

The Saanich News has reached out Neil Dubord for confirmation and comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Just Posted

Langford veteran rehab program takes multi-tiered approach to treating pain

Clinic ‘bio-psycho-social approach to healing’ from Victoria to the West Shore earlier this year

Tomato planting controversy inspires Victoria author’s book on transforming cities

Woman behind the Collinson street mural pens third book

Police searching for masked woman suspected of robbing Douglas Street store

Suspect fled on foot after brandishing weapon

Victoria Humane Society needs volunteers after flood of puppies and kittens

Pregnant cats, dogs and their litters are in need of foster care

Stem cell donor with rare genetic makeup needed to save Saanich man after cancer returns

Jeremy Chow is half Canton Chinese, half British and needs a donor with a similar ethnic background

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Police seek tips in 2015 death of Island teen Brown

Four years has passed since the body of Penelakut Island woman was discovered

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Most Read