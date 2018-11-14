Colin Plant joins Rebecca Mersereau at her victory party on election night. (Black Press file)

Saanich councillor leads CRD as board chair

Colin Plant vows to seek partial leave from teaching to commit to board

Colin Plant, a councillor in Saanich, is the new chair of the Capital Regional District board, elected Wednesday, Nov. 14 during the boards inaugural meeting.

Ryan Windsor and David Screech were also nominated, with Screech ousted in the first round of voting.

Denise Blackwell was acclaimed vice chair of the board.

“I believe I have skills to offer this board. I view the chair as a servant leader. I feel that I have a positive relationship with every person at this table. I feel I can work with you and with staff,” said Plant during the pitch portion of the meeting.

He recognized it is a large position with many roles, and noted he’d seek partial leave from his position as a drama teacher at Claremont Secondary.

While the regional issues of transportation, housing and sewage are important to him personally, Plant says the chair’s role is to “support the identified priorities that we determine as a board.”

An effective chair would be firm, fair and friedly following procedures and conducting tight meetings. His process would include weekly meetings with CAO to “ensure strategic decisions are implemented effectively.”

During the campaign Plant did not ask directors with committee he or she would prefer, instead expecting to make appointments based on board priorites. He likens it to the pleasure or curse of casting plays.

“The skill set of casting play would transfer well to a board chair selecting committee chairs. you want to see others shine and succeed.”

He also looks forward to serving as the public face of the board.

“We all want to see the board succeed and the public appreciate the work we do,” he said. “I enjoy interacting with the media and would welcome being the public face of our organization.”


