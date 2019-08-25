Coun. Ned Taylor said balanced commercial operations in parks such as food trucks could enliven park experience (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Saanich councillor open to more commercial operations in local parks

Coun. Ned Taylor had raised the issue during his election campaign

A Saanich councillor says he would be open to allow more businesses operate in local parks.

“I don’t see any problems with having a couple of food trucks or a lemonade stand operating in our parks,” said Coun. Ned Taylor. “I think that could be a way to enliven our parks. Of course, it is a balancing act. I don’t necessarily want our parks full of food trucks.”

Saanich’s parks management and control bylaw currently states “no person shall sell or offer to sell any refreshments, goods or services or conduct any business in any park or on any beach” save and except with the “written permission” from council.

RELATED: Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Festival reaches shore with expanded elements

RELATED: Saanich dishes out Strawberry Festival Sunday

Taylor, who chairs Saanich’s parks, trails and recreation advisory committee, said it might time to reconsider this wording. “Right now, the door is almost completely closed to businesses operating in parks,” he said. “I’m not saying that we should open the flood gates and let anything go. But from my perspective, allowing for some opportunities for food trucks, food stands or some sport rental businesses, that to me, seems like an interesting way to enliven our parks.”

Saanich has in past allowed food trucks in parks, but generally around major events like Saanich Strawberry Festival or Cadboro Bay Festival. Looking at the larger picture, food trucks may be permitted where Saanich’s zoning bylaw permits fast food restaurants and where they do not impact parking and landscaping requirements. A development permit amendment may be required.

While Taylor has been focusing on other issues such as raising Saanich’s climate change goals, he has been discussing the issue with staff. “As a new councillor, I want to make sure that I’m not trying to take on too much and not succeed at all,” he said. “But this is something that I have been thinking about. That [is] something that was in my election platform.”

Taylor said the key is balance. “One of the things that we like about our parks is that we can get away from the city and embrace nature and open space and green space,” he said. “So it’s really important that we preserve that aspect our parks.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Langford’s Sarah Beckett Memorial playground opens

Just Posted

Saanich councillor open to more commercial operations in local parks

Coun. Ned Taylor had raised the issue during his election campaign

Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy

Vehicle found with two deceased occupants inside

Langford’s Sarah Beckett Memorial playground opens

Life of West Shore RCMP Constable honoured with new playground

Team Canada set to compete at 2019 Rugby World Cup and Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Rugby Canada’s training centre in Langford prepares athletes for the international stage

West Shore marks Overdose Awareness Day

Aug. 31 event will focus on remembrance and prevention

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

Island murder victim’s mom expresses outrage over mental fitness decision of the accused

Smith vows to keep fighting until justice served for Descoteau

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP seek public’s help gathering information

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

Most Read