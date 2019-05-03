Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

Event celebrates all things cycling with the Kid Run as a major highlight

Kate Chen gets ready to cheer on daughter Tina Wang (left) and her friend Melanie Liu, 8, during the Kid Run part of the Saanich Cycling Festival held last year just outside Municipal Hall. The event returns on Sunday, May 5. (Saanich News file photo)

A public celebration of all things cycling returns to Saanich’s Municipal Hall on Sunday, May 5 during the 10th annual Saanich Cycling Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“The Saanich Cycling Festival is a great event for families,” said Coun. Judy Brownoff.

The geographic focus of the event is the parking lot of Municipal Hall, where festival goers will have access to a variety of free activities, including a bike rodeo; a cycling obstacle course and skills challenge; face painting; inflatable slide obstacle; and festival food carts and concessions.

RELATED: Kids show pedal power during Saanich Cycling Festival

The event also allows cyclists to explore Saanich’s cycling network with six celebration stations along the way. They will be located at: Tillicum and Galloping Goose Trail; Grange Road and Galloping Goose Trail; Quadra Street and Lochside Trail; Blenkinsop Greenway (Lochside Trail); Lochside Elementary School; and Municipal Hall.

Perhaps the highlight of the event is the Kid Run. Open to all ages and abilities, it starts at 1 p.m. from the parking lot of Municipal Hall, with a 1.5 km or 2.2 km route option. This year, kids can meet up and ride with cyclists training at Pacific Sport for the Olympics.

Other organizations will also have a presence at the main festival site. They include several bicycle-related businesses and organizations, including the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and the Atlantis Programs – Pedalheads.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com