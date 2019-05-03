Saanich Cycling Festival rides into town Sunday

A public celebration of all things cycling returns to Saanich’s Municipal Hall on Sunday, May 5 during the 10th annual Saanich Cycling Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The Saanich Cycling Festival is a great event for families,” said Coun. Judy Brownoff.
The geographic focus of the event is the parking lot of Municipal Hall, where festival goers will have access to a variety of free activities, including a bike rodeo; a cycling obstacle course and skills challenge; face painting; inflatable slide obstacle; and festival food carts and concessions.
The event also allows cyclists to explore Saanich’s cycling network with six celebration stations along the way. They will be located at: Tillicum and Galloping Goose Trail; Grange Road and Galloping Goose Trail; Quadra Street and Lochside Trail; Blenkinsop Greenway (Lochside Trail); Lochside Elementary School; and Municipal Hall.
Perhaps the highlight of the event is the Kid Run. Open to all ages and abilities, it starts at 1 p.m. from the parking lot of Municipal Hall, with a 1.5 km or 2.2 km route option. This year, kids can meet up and ride with cyclists training at Pacific Sport for the Olympics.
Other organizations will also have a presence at the main festival site. They include several bicycle-related businesses and organizations, including the Greater Victoria Cycling Coalition and the Atlantis Programs – Pedalheads.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter