Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses

Tags fee reduced if purchased by Feb. 1, required for all dogs over four months old

The District of Saanich requires that dog licences be purchased annually for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

As Saanich residents ring in the new year, the municipality is reminding dog owners to renew a furry friend’s licence before February.

Annual dog licences must be purchased for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. For those who pay their licence fees by the first of the month, the district offers a reduced rate – $35 for both male and female dogs, and $25 for dogs that have been spayed or neutered. Tags purchased after Feb. 1 cost $5 more.

Saanich provides free licences for current guide dogs and for canines spayed or neutered in the last 12 months.

According to the District of Saanich social media pages, dog licences can no longer be purchased at recreation centres but can still be renewed online at saanich.ca/dogs or in person at municipal hall – 770 Vernon Ave. Cheques can also be mailed to municipal hall.

To register for a new dog licence, owners must complete an application form and submit it at municipal hall or by email. The application form is available at saanich.ca.

In the event of a lost or damaged tag, replacement licence tags can be purchased for $5.

For more information, phone 250-475-5484 or email doglicence@saanich.ca.

