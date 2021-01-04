The District of Saanich requires that dog licences be purchased annually for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

The District of Saanich requires that dog licences be purchased annually for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses

Tags fee reduced if purchased by Feb. 1, required for all dogs over four months old

As Saanich residents ring in the new year, the municipality is reminding dog owners to renew a furry friend’s licence before February.

Annual dog licences must be purchased for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. For those who pay their licence fees by the first of the month, the district offers a reduced rate – $35 for both male and female dogs, and $25 for dogs that have been spayed or neutered. Tags purchased after Feb. 1 cost $5 more.

READ ALSO: Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Saanich provides free licences for current guide dogs and for canines spayed or neutered in the last 12 months.

According to the District of Saanich social media pages, dog licences can no longer be purchased at recreation centres but can still be renewed online at saanich.ca/dogs or in person at municipal hall – 770 Vernon Ave. Cheques can also be mailed to municipal hall.

READ ALSO: Puppy kicked by stranger in East Sooke on Christmas Day

To register for a new dog licence, owners must complete an application form and submit it at municipal hall or by email. The application form is available at saanich.ca.

In the event of a lost or damaged tag, replacement licence tags can be purchased for $5.

For more information, phone 250-475-5484 or email doglicence@saanich.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichDogs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven
Next story
Net worth of Canadians barely growing, according to new report

Just Posted

Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre have confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Submitted file photo)
Two employees at Mayfair Shopping Centre test positive for COVID

Individuals to follow all mandatory isolation, testing procedures before returning to work

The Capital Regional District warns of wastewater and stormwater overflow in McNeill Bay, as well as several other shorelines, after heavy rain on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Residents asked to avoid Saanich, Oak Bay shorelines after wastewater overflow

Heavy rain caused discharge and stormwater overflow

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association is predicting that the national average home price will rise 9.1 per cent to $620,400 in 2021, in one of the most optimistic forecasts yet in the real estate sector. The real estate association says it expects home prices to either climb or remain steady in all regions across the country next year, citing economic improvements from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward
Net worth of Canadians barely growing, according to new report

Just three out of 10 families reported being debt-free in 2019

The District of Saanich requires that dog licences be purchased annually for all pooches over the age of four months on or Feb. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich dog owners have one month to renew their municipal pet licenses

Tags fee reduced if purchased by Feb. 1, required for all dogs over four months old

Julia Jupp, 8, has been busy volunteering at the Goldstream Hatchery during the pandemic. (Courtesy of Joscilyn Jupp)
8-year-old sworn in as member of Goldstream Hatchery

Julia Jupp has always wanted to be a marine biologist

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Crew transport bus at the Trans Mountain pipeline project work site in Burnaby, March 2020. (Trans Mountain)
B.C. restricts pipeline, dam restarts due to COVID-19 risk

Coastal GasLink, Trans Mountain, Rio Tinto, Site C slowed for holidays

Tape is shown on shelves preventing the sale of certain products at a pharmacy in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada surpasses 600,000 total cases of COVID-19

At least 15,865 people have died

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Fire, ambulance and other emergency personnel were on hand dealing with an early-morning fire in Coombs on Jan. 3, 2021. (Peter McCully photo)
Early-morning blaze destroys Vancouver Island building, home

Nine fire departments called to battle the flames in Coombs

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

Most Read