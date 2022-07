Biker was hurt on the Sofa King biking trail

A Saanich Fire Department all-terrain vehicle at Mount Work regional park on July 20. Crews had to rescue an injured biker from the trail. (Courtesy of the Saanich Fire Department)

An injured biker had to be rescued from the Mount Work Regional Park trails on Wednesday evening.

The Saanich Fire Department asked the public to watch for rescue units on the park’s trails just before 8 p.m. on July 20. The department said the injury occurred on the Sofa King biking trail.

