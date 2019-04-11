This picture shows an oil spill on Oakview Place near Saanich’s Mount Douglas. Saanich crews are currently investigating. (Ed Wiebe/Twitter).

Saanich investigating oil spill near Mount Douglas

Details about spill first reported Wednesday appear spare

Saanich crews are currently investing an oil spill in a residential neighbourhood near Mount Douglas Park.

The spill on Oakview Place was first reported by Ed Wiebe of the Mount Douglas Park Society on Wednesday afternoon.

It is not clear who caused the oil spill, or how large it is.

“I know no details and spoke to no one about it,” he said. This said, he said he assumed a vehicle, possibly a truck, leaked the oil, while making a delivery to the area. Incidents of this sort are not unusual, he said.

“This is really quite common,” he said. “Ultimately all oil spilled on roads runs into storm drains and into the [Douglas Creek watershed],” said Wiebe.

He said he alerted the public to the incident to ensure accountability.

“I tweeted it in an effort to remind people that they are responsible for what they spill,” he said.

While the District of Saanich was not aware of the incident as of Thursday morning, it has since sent out a crew to investigate.

