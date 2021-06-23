Saanich man arrested after firearm, cash, drugs found in vehicle

Incidents begin with routine traffic stop, evidence of trafficking found later in Saanich home

Among the items seized from a vehicle involved in a police incident near Duncan was $15,000 in cash. A Saanich man was arrested and faces drug and weapons related charges, after his home was searched following his arrest. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Multiple police agencies teamed up during a fast-moving investigation June 14 that led to the arrest of a Saanich man and recommended charges on a multitude of drug-related offences.

West Shore RCMP drug and organized crime unit and crime reduction unit officers noticed a vehicle heading north on Highway 1 with plates registered to a different vehicle. Police initiated a traffic stop once the vehicle was parked in an empty lot near Duncan, but the driver quickly accelerated toward the officers, damaging multiple police vehicles then fleeing the area.

A pursuit did not ensue, but a Shawnigan Lake RCMP officer located the vehicle shortly after and two people were arrested without incident.

A loaded Beretta handgun stolen in Nanaimo a year earlier was also found in the vehicle of a Saanich man arrested on June 14. (Courtesy of RCMP)

Items confiscated from the vehicle included a loaded Beretta handgun stolen from Nanaimo in August 2020, $15,000 in cash, over three ounces of suspected fentanyl, small quantities of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine, collapsible batons and bear spray canisters.

ALSO READ: Class action alleging RCMP abuse of Indigenous people in Northern Canada certified

Police later executed a search warrant in Saanich, finding evidence of significant drug trafficking, seizing a large amount of gamma hydroxybutyrate and locating a replica handgun and ammunition.

“This is one example of the ongoing proactive work being done by our officers and the risks they face daily,” said West Shore RCMP superintendent Todd Preston in a release. “Through hard work and teamwork, we have disrupted a substantial drug trafficking operation and removed multiple weapons from the community.”

Charges were recommended against Brandon Seguin, 26, for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of a prohibited firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Charges were also recommended against the 38-year-old female passenger for possession of a scheduled substance. Both individuals are Saanich residents and known to police.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeRCMPWestshore RCMP