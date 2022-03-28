Saanich, Oak Bay police arrest man wanted on weapons charges

Oak Bay police continue to focus on distracted driving, charging six drivers with using an electronic device while driving last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay police located a vehicle associated with an individual with an outstanding arrest warrant for weapons-related charges during patrol at the University of Victoria on March 22. Members of Oak Bay and Saanich police departments took the male into custody.

The individual was taken to Saanich Police Department and held to appear before the courts on three counts of failing to comply with a release order and mischief under $5,000, Oak Bay police said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay cops stop 2 drivers going double the speed limit in 1 night

Theft under the guise of delivery

Oak Bay police were called to the 2700-block of Cadboro Bay Road on March 22 for reports of a break and enter on March 12. The resident reported several pieces of identification as well as an iPhone 8 were taken from his home while he was away. He provided police video surveillance which showed a Caucasian man, about 30 to 40 years old, wearing bagging clothing and a DHL courier T-shirt, carrying a black backpack. It is not believed he works for DHL.

Same shoplifting suspect identified in two thefts

Police seek a warrant for a suspect in two thefts from a business on Oak Bay Avenue. On March 24 police were called to the business about a shoplifter. Staff told officers a young, Caucasian male had stolen a white baseball cap. An investigation identified the individual as a suspect in a theft from the same store earlier in the month. Officers have requested warrants for his arrest in both incidents.

READ ALSO: Branded clothing, electronics and more stolen from Oak Bay spin business

Trespassers spotted on camera

Officers increased patrols in the University Woods area after a property owner reported trespassers March 25. The property owner told Oak Bay police the individuals were on video surveillance on three separate occasions walking around the property. They appear to be men aged 18 to 30 and dressed in casual clothing, some of which displays the University of Victoria logo. Residents in the area are asked to contact police at 250-592-2424 to report suspicious activity.

Six drivers fined $368 each over the week

March is Distracted Driving Month in B.C. and Oak Bay police continued the focus last week. Officers charged six drivers with using an electronic device while driving, which carries a fine of $386 and four driver penalty points. Drivers with L or N designations are not allowed to use any personal electronic devices, even with a hands-free system.

READ ALSO: 8 drivers ticketed for distracted driving during Oak Bay Avenue afternoon blitz

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay policeOak Bay Police Department