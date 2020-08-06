Saanich orders new liquor licence for Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

Saanich has applied to change its liquor licence at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre to align with current regulations and “increase use of the facility,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

In the past, the municipality has held two separate licences for the centre – a Liquor Primary Licence for the Gallery Cafe lounge and a Food Primary Licence for Gallery Cafe, the squash courts, the patio, the seniors wing, the auditorium and the dance studio.

Saanich hopes to merge the two licences. Doing away with the current Food Primary license would eliminate the need to keep the kitchen open while alcohol is served and would provide flexibility, Haynes said. The consolidated licence would also save the municipality money as one overarching licence is less expensive than two individual ones.

While the hours of service won’t change, Haynes said it would reduce the recreation centre’s licensed areas and number of occupants that can be served. Previously, 570 patrons could be served but with the new licence, just 174 occupants would be permitted. Minors not accompanied by adults would also not be allowed in the licenced areas after 10 p.m. or during private events.

Similar changes were made at the Cedar Hill Golf Course – which Saanich also owns – in 2019 when Saanich consolidated two licences for the clubhouse facility and golf course.

The District has provided residents within a 0.8-kilometre radius of the recreation centre with notice of the application and invited interested parties to provide input or ask questions by contacting the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch by email at LCLBStructural@gov.bc.ca or mail – the General Manager c/o Licensing Analyst Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch PO Box 9292 Victoria, BC V8W 9J8.

