Saanich applies to change its liquor license at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich orders new liquor licence for Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

Consolidated licence cuts maximum patrons from 570 to 174

Saanich has applied to change its liquor licence at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre to align with current regulations and “increase use of the facility,” said Mayor Fred Haynes.

In the past, the municipality has held two separate licences for the centre – a Liquor Primary Licence for the Gallery Cafe lounge and a Food Primary Licence for Gallery Cafe, the squash courts, the patio, the seniors wing, the auditorium and the dance studio.

READ ALSO: Saanich recreation facilities gradually reopening this summer

Saanich hopes to merge the two licences. Doing away with the current Food Primary license would eliminate the need to keep the kitchen open while alcohol is served and would provide flexibility, Haynes said. The consolidated licence would also save the municipality money as one overarching licence is less expensive than two individual ones.

While the hours of service won’t change, Haynes said it would reduce the recreation centre’s licensed areas and number of occupants that can be served. Previously, 570 patrons could be served but with the new licence, just 174 occupants would be permitted. Minors not accompanied by adults would also not be allowed in the licenced areas after 10 p.m. or during private events.

READ ALSO: Proposed fee changes for Cedar Hill Golf Course anger some

Similar changes were made at the Cedar Hill Golf Course – which Saanich also owns – in 2019 when Saanich consolidated two licences for the clubhouse facility and golf course.

The District has provided residents within a 0.8-kilometre radius of the recreation centre with notice of the application and invited interested parties to provide input or ask questions by contacting the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch by email at LCLBStructural@gov.bc.ca or mail – the General Manager c/o Licensing Analyst Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch PO Box 9292 Victoria, BC V8W 9J8.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations
Next story
Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Just Posted

Saanich orders new liquor licence for Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

Consolidated licence cuts maximum patrons from 570 to 174

MISSING: 38-year-old man last seen near Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Victoria police working to locate An Phi Nguyen safely

Emergency response team called in after armed man found barricaded inside Langford home

No one injured during arrest

Turf replacement installed at Oak Bay High

New Astroturf will be ready for school, sports still cancelled

View Royal mayor victimized in CERB identity theft scam

David Screech shocked to find his CRA account was accessed, his banking information changed

B.C. would not send students back to school if there was ‘overwhelming risk’: Horgan

Plan has left many parents across the province worried about their children’s safety

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should it be mandatory to wear masks when out in public?

B.C. is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of cases of… Continue reading

Face masks will be mandatory for customers at all Walmart locations

Requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 12 across Canada

Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Both BC Transit and TransLink made the announcement in separate press releases on Thursday

Penticton homes evacuated due to wildfire northwest of city

Emergency vehicles are at the scene near Sage Mesa, evacuation centre set up in Penticton

British Columbians worried as end of COVID-19 rental supplement looms

Single mom struggles as supplement was her saving grace

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

Most Read