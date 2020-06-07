Saanich Police are looking for high-risk missing person

Saanich Police are hoping for the public’s assistance in finding 33-year-old Jamie Traynor, whose family last saw her Saturday night. Police say Traynor has mental health concerns that have elevated this case to a high-risk missing person. (Saanich Police/Submitted)

Saanich Police are hoping for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Jamie Traynor last seen by her family Saturday night.

Cst. Markus Anastasiades said family members last saw Traynor at 10 p.m.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP located Traynor’s red Saturn sedan at around 2:30 a.m. on the Malahat Highway, he said, adding that subsequent checks of the area surrounding her vehicle and her residence in Saanich came up empty.

“Her family is very concerned about her well-being and hope that someone has seen their daughter or has information that can help the police locate her,” he said.

Police describe Traynor as a Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 215 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green over white top and black tights. Anastasiades said Traynor has mental health concerns that have elevated this case to a high-risk missing person.

Most Read