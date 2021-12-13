Saanich police arrest 4 protesters blocking bank in Broadmead

Protesters said to be acting in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land rights protest investment in the Coastal GasLink project, by blocking the entrance to the RBC branch in Saanich’s Broadmead Village on Monday morning. (Photo courtesy of Larry Johnson)

Four people protesting in support of Wet’suwet’en land rights were arrested at an RBC branch in Broadmead Village on Monday (Dec. 13).

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en solidarity protest hits the streets in Victoria

Multiple individuals chained the front doors of the bank at around 8:45 a.m., according to Saanich police, and while three people left after officers arrived, four remained locked to the bank’s front doors.

The arrests happened just after 10 a.m. The four were taken to police headquarters for processing and later released with a court date and conditions.

In an email, a supporter with knowledge of the protest described RBC’s “continued support of colonial violence and genocide through their investment in the Coastal GasLink project,” as the reason for the morning action.

The Saanich Police Department wrote that while it “acknowledges the Constitutional right to hold peaceful lawful protests,” it is not lawful when a protest “obstructs, interrupts, or interferes with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property.”

Investigators are recommending charges of mischief for the arrested individuals.

READ MORE: WSANEC Leadership Council, District of Saanich look to improve relations

READ MORE: Saanich police seek an extra $1.45 million for 2022 budget

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protestSaanich Police Department