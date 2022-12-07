Saanich police cleared after suspect injured while fleeing

The IIO says there was no physical or verbal contact between the suspect and the officer

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has determined that police are not responsible for a man’s injuries after an incident in Saanich in which a suspect was attempting to flee the scene.

Saanich police were contacted about a theft at Uptown Mall at around 11 p.m. on Nov. 26.

The male suspect ran towards a parking lot, where he was located by police.

Closed circuit TV cameras, a civilian witness, and police records confirm that the suspect ran and then climbed a fence after noticing a political vehicle.

The footage showed the man falling off the fence.

The IIO said in a statement that there was no physical or verbal contact between the suspect and the officer.

READ MORE: Victoria police struggling to identify fire victim, ask for tips

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Independent Investigations Office of B.C.Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saanich Peninsula farmers see premier appoint new minister of agriculture

Just Posted

Saanich police cleared after suspect injured while fleeing

Police are looking for two suspects after finding a safe dumped in the 2300 block of Belair Road in Langford Tuesday (Dec. 6) afternoon. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP seek suspects after safe dumped in Langford

B.C. Premier David Eby, seen here during his swearing-in ceremony when he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, has announced his new cabinet with ramifications for the Saanich Peninsula and Greater Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Saanich Peninsula farmers see premier appoint new minister of agriculture

CRD asked residents not to decorate trees in public parks. (Courtesy of Capital Regional District/Twitter)
CRD warns residents not to decorate trees in parks this Christmas