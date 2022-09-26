Saanich Police Department closed roads Monday, Sept. 26 around 6:30 a.m. for an incident. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Saanich roads reopen after police incident at Shelbourne/McKenzie

Officers remain in the area of Shelbourne Street and McKenzie Avenue

Saanich police closed roads near McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street for after an incident early Monday.

Roads closed briefly Sept. 26 around 6:30 a.m. and reopened by 7, according to a release from the Saanich Police Department.

Officers were expected to remain in the area, but roads reopened to drivers and pedestrians in the between Shelbourne Street at Cedar Hill Road as well as McKenzie Avenue and Garnet Road.

 

Saanich Police Department

