This still shows two men breaking into vehicles in a Saanich underground parking lot. (Submitted)

Saanich police continue to investigate break-in

Saanich police won’t comment on names of potential suspects identified through social media

Mum is the word as Saanich Police continue to investigate a break-in that has made waves on social media.

“All I can tell you is that the investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police, when asked whether Saanich police have talked to two individuals, whom social media users have identified as the two men, who appear in surveillance footage of the break-in. “At this point, I won’t discuss the details of the ongoing investigation as it could negatively impact the outcome.”

The break-in happened Sunday in the underground parking lot of a property on Rutledge Street near the municipal border between Saanich and Victoria.

According to new information from the strata manager Conway Carruthers, one of the two men entered the garage through what appears to have been an unlocked door by the gate at around 10:16 p.m. Sunday.

Just before 11 p.m., the man breaks into a vehicle to take a garage remote. Mere minutes later, a resident enters the parkade in a vehicle, while the man is still in the parkade. Moments later, the man steals a bicycle and quickly rides it out of parkade right behind the vehicle with the driver in it, said Carruthers.

RELATED: Video shows break-in at Saanich underground parking lot

The man — now wearing a hoodie — returns to the scene by 3:30 a.m. Monday, only to leave again minutes later. At 6:17 a.m., the man, now accompanied by an accomplice, walks through the gate using the remote stolen earlier. Some 10 minutes later, the accomplice leaves on a stolen bicycle with a shopping cart full of items. The man then leaves the garage just before 6:30 a.m. on a stolen bicycle with a stolen sub-woofer.

A resident informs Carruthers at around 7:30 a.m. of the break-in.

Saanich Police are looking for this man following a break-in Monday in an underground parking lot. (Submitted)

