Saanich police investigating after man accused of making aggressive, sexual comments to women

Two incidents occurred a year apart near the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre

Saanich Police Department is investigating reports of a man accused of making aggressive and sexual comments to women in two separate incidents near the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

On June 5, a woman called Saanich police after a man made “sexualized comments” to her while she was out walking on a trail in the 3200-block of Cedar Hill Road, Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer wrote in a news release.

READ ALSO: Police seize gun, ammunition, body armour during search of Cadboro Bay home

A second woman also came forward to report a similar incident that took place during the summer of 2019. She told police a man matching the description made “verbally aggressive” comments towards her in the same area.

Saanich police located a man of interest on June 10 and don’t feel there is a risk to the public, Anastasiades said. He said mental health workers have been involved and are working to address what police say are the “underlying reasons for the man’s actions.” Police have not recommended charges.

District of Saanich

