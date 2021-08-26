(Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police issue warning after second cougar sighting in 2 days

Gordon Head park the scene of 2 cougar reports Aug. 23 and 25

Saanich police remind residents to use caution while walking after a second cougar sighting this week in the Bow Park area.

On Aug. 25 around 8:30 p.m. police received a report of a cougar sighting near the entrance of Bow Park. The cougar was last seen running into the bushes off Malton Avenue after a resident approached.

Saanich Parks and Recreation alerted residents via social media that the B.C. Conservation Service confirmed a young cougar was spotted in the same Gordon Head park on the morning of Aug. 23. Bow Park lies between two other parks, Feltham and Brodick.

Conservation officers were notified and residents are advised to use caution while walking in the area and to secure any small pets.

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to report it to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

RELATED: Young cougar spotted in Saanich park

