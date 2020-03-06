Saanich police are looking for a man allegedly tied to two incidents of sexual assault. (File contributed/ Saanich Police)

Saanich Police link man to two alleged sexual assaults as women leave BC Transit buses

Police are looking for information on the man, described as in his 30s

The Saanich Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man allegedly linked to two sexual assault attempts.

Previously, Saanich police sent out a release about a 17-year-old girl being followed off of a BC Transit bus on Feb. 27 around 9:30 p.m. A man followed her and began making sexual advances, including uwanted touching.

Saanich police now say that a second woman has come forward with a similar report; on Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. a 25-year-old woman was assaulted near a bus stop. The man engaged the woman in conversation, followed her off the bus and engaged in unwanted sexual touching.

READ MORE: Saanich youth allegedly sexually assaulted after being followed off BC Transit bus

Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

The man was described as approximately 30 years old with a dark complexion, standing five-foot-seven with black hair, a clean-shaven face and wearing skinny jeans. The man had an accent and it is believed English is not his first language.

“As we continue to investigate the file to identify the suspect, we would like to remind the public to be alert and aware of your surroundings, walk with a partner if possible and always carry a charged phone,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information and communications officer in a statement.

Anyone with information can call the Saanich police non-emergency line at 250-475-4321, or report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue
Next story
UPDATED: Body of missing man found, death not suspicious, says West Shore RCMP

Just Posted

New, 30-plus demographic eatery proposed for downtown Victoria

January Gin Joint and Eatery is hoping to open in the spring

Saanich Police link man to two alleged sexual assaults as women leave BC Transit buses

Police are looking for information on the man, described as in his 30s

Victoria HarbourCats owners launch new Nanaimo baseball team

West Coast League franchise announced Thursday joins the league in 2021

Horse-drawn carriages to stay after Victoria backs down from debate

Tourist draw will stay in city after a years-long discussion on banning

SPCA seeks cash for duck injured fleeing eagle, smashing into window

Wild Arc starts medical emergency fund page for duck

VIDEO: B.C. premier, health officials unveil response plan for COVID-19

Plan is to be ready to operate under an outbreak that lasts up to four months

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

Most Read