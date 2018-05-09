Saanich Police remain on the scene of this Glanford Avenue business. Reports indicate the business was selling cannabis edibles. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich Police remain mum about potential pot raid

Glanford Avenue business shares space with bottle depot

Saanich Police remain tight-lipped about an on-going investigation on Glanford Avenue.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie would neither confirm nor deny that Saanich Police have raided a business on Glanford Avenue selling cannabis edibles near a bottle recycling centre.

“All I can say right now is that we’re at that location and dealing with an investigation,” said Leslie.

Other reports say Mota Cannabis Products, one of the largest Canadian suppliers of cannabis edibles, operated out of the space shared with The Bottle Depot Glanford Avenue.

Leslie declined to answer when Saanich Police started their investigation, with reports indicating that the raid happened Wednesday last week.

He also declined to answer questions about what police discovered inside the building and about whether police had charged anybody in connection with their investigation.

“Speaking about it, at this time, may compromise the outcome so I’ve got to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” he said. “There are no public safety risks. Hopefully, I’ll be able to speak about the matter by the end of the week but at this point I don’t have a defined timeline.”

On early Wednesday afternoon, the door of the business remained behind yellow police tape, with a Saanich Police vehicle parked nearby. A man believed to be a member of Saanich Police could be seen working in the building, stepping in and out of the building to presumably avoid being video-taped.

Megan Catalano, a spokesperson for the District of Saanich, said staff are not participating in the investigation.

In terms of recreational cannabis, the federal government regulates what can be sold,” she said. “The sale of recreational edible products is currently not permitted. The federal government anticipates the authorization of the sale of such goods would take place within 12 months of the initial legislation coming into force.”

Catalano said municipal governments can regulate land use matters such as where recreational cannabis is sold and operational conditions such as store hours and signage.

“Each local government has unique factors to consider in regulating these matters,” she said.

Council is set to receive a staff report concerning recreational cannabis in the near future.

 

