Saanich police are looking for a suspect involved in a road rage incident between a motorist and cyclist. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Assault took place on July 22 on Sayward Road, police say

Saanich police are calling on the public to assist with an investigation into a road-rage incident that allegedly led to a cyclist spitting in the face of a driver on Sayward Road.

Around noon on July 22, a male cyclist in his 30s reportedly spat in a motorist’s face near the intersection of Sayward Road and the Pat Bay Highway, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, in a statement.

Police are looking to identify the cyclist involved. He is described as a clean-shaven, five-foot-11-inch tall Caucasian man with a slim build, dark hair and glasses. He was said to be wearing black biking apparel and a black and white helmet.

Saanich police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to remain anonymous, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police to increase officer presence at Burnside Gorge, Beacon Hill Park

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New urgent and primary care centre coming to Esquimalt
Next story
UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road

Just Posted

UPDATED: Fire crews extinguish balcony fire in 4300-block of West Saanich Road

Dark smoke could be seen coming from the apartment building

New urgent and primary care centre coming to Esquimalt

Temporary site slated to open late spring 2021

Saanich police search for cyclist accused of spitting in driver’s face

Assault took place on July 22 on Sayward Road, police say

Victoria police to increase officer presence at Burnside Gorge, Beacon Hill Park

VicPD responds to concerns from neighbours and businesses

Regional district’s Esquimalt land sale means $3.7M back to municipalities

Viewfield Road sites make a profit, seven years after controversial purchase for sewage project

National COVID-19 exposure alert app now available to download

Right now, the app is only linked to Ontario’s health system

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 28

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you going away for the long weekend?

Streams of campers are heading to B.C. provincial parks and long lines… Continue reading

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Island bottle depot holds drive to help former worker

Dennis Renaud was diagnosed with cancer only months after retiring

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

Most Read