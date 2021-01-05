Myles Oakes, 20, was last seen in the 3500-block of Blanshard Street on Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy the Saanich Police Department)

Myles Oakes, 20, was last seen in the 3500-block of Blanshard Street on Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police seek 20-year-old missing since late December

Myles Oakes last seen on Blanshard Street Dec. 23

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man last seen on Dec. 23.

Myles Oakes was last seen in the 3500-block of Blanshard Street in Saanich two days before Christmas 2020.

He is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5’6” and weighing 130 pounds. He has short, curly blond hair and blue eyes. Police say they don’t currently have a description of what Oakes might be wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous tip, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

