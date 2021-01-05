Saanich police seek 20-year-old missing since late December

Myles Oakes last seen on Blanshard Street Dec. 23

Myles Oakes, 20, was last seen in the 3500-block of Blanshard Street on Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo courtesy the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man last seen on Dec. 23.

Myles Oakes was last seen in the 3500-block of Blanshard Street in Saanich two days before Christmas 2020.

He is described as a Caucasian male, standing 5’6” and weighing 130 pounds. He has short, curly blond hair and blue eyes. Police say they don’t currently have a description of what Oakes might be wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Saanich Police Department’s non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or, to make an anonymous tip, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Have you seen missing 20-year-old man Myles Oakes? He was last seen December 23, 2020 in the 3500 blk of Blanshard St in Saanich. 5'6", 130 lbs, short, curly blonde hair and blue eyes. Call SPD at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously. #Saanich #missing #yyj pic.twitter.com/KhYcwnr7e7 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) January 5, 2021

READ ALSO: Saanich suspect arrested with help from VicPD K9 unit

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personSaanich Police Department