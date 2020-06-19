Staff at The Lakes Restaurant – located inside the Howard Johnson by Wyndham on Elk Lake Drive in Saanich – are waiting for permission from the province to open the new outdoor tables on the pool deck. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich restaurant patio expansions move forward despite B.C. lifting capacity limits

Need for more seating is ‘based on social distancing, not on capacity,’ mayor says

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said while it’s “fantastic” to see capacity lifted, the District will continue to assist restaurants with patio expansions to accommodate more patrons safely.

On June 11, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new order that removes the 50 per cent capacity restriction for restaurants. Instead, the capacity of each restaurant is determined individually based on physical distancing requirements.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Restaurants no longer limited to 50% capacity for dine-in guests

Guests will still need to keep at least two metres apart and if more outdoor space is available for tables, “why not use it?” Haynes asked.

On May 22, the province announced that the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation branch would be streamlining the application process for restaurants, pubs and breweries looking to expand their liquor licenses to account for larger patios until the end of October.

READ ALSO: Pool deck turns patio as Saanich restaurant cooks up creative outdoor seating options

At the end of May, Saanich wrote to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to opt-in to the province’s expedited patio permitting process.

Saanich council also directed staff to determine what steps the District needs to take to make it possible for restaurants to expand their patios. Haynes said the administrative action may include issuing permits to allow tables on roadways and reducing the municipality’s parking space ratios temporarily.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Saanich approves traffic safety study for local elementary school
Next story
Victoria Animal Control seeks info after raccoon injured by illegally-set trap

Just Posted

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

Victoria Animal Control seeks info after raccoon injured by illegally-set trap

Injured raccoon was euthanized at Wild ARC

Saanich restaurant patio expansions move forward despite B.C. lifting capacity limits

Need for more seating is ‘based on social distancing, not on capacity,’ mayor says

Colwood’s Beach Food program land back at Esquimalt Lagoon

Beach Food program take place for remainder of June

T’Sou-ke Nation members demonstrate stripping a cedar tree

Jeff Welch and Thor Gauti share knowledge on traditional cedar uses in Sooke Region Museum video

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

POLL: Do you wear a mask when you go out in public?

A new fashion accessory is making an appearance on Greater Victoria’s streets.… Continue reading

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Vancouver Island seniors ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

WATCH: Berwick residents rock out to KISS classic

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Okanagan

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Most Read