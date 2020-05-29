Saanich police were called to a rollover crash involving a deer in the 4600-block of West Saanich Road Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich rollover incident caused by driver swerving to avoid deer

Driver uninjured, police unable to locate the deer

The driver involved in a rollover incident in Saanich on Thursday afternoon was uninjured but the same can’t be said for a deer involved.

Saanich police were called to a single-vehicle rollover in the 4600-block of West Saanich Road around 1 p.m. on May 28, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department.

Police learned the driver had swerved to avoid a deer, causing the van to flip onto its side, Anastasiades noted.

“Police did find deer hair in the grill of the van which confirmed the driver’s accounts of what had happened,” Anastasiades said.

Officers were unable to locate the deer.

The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Saanich Police Department

