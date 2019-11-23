Saanich says Shelbourne Street Improvement Project to begin in 2020

The three-phase project is expected to be complete in 2022

The Shelbourne Street Improvement Project will be broken into three phases so that crews can upgrade Shelbourne Street from Torquay Drive to North Dairy Road over several years. (District of Saanich)

Saanich residents living near Shelbourne Street have begun to receive notices from the District about the upcoming construction projects that will take place on Shelbourne Street between 2020 and 2022 as part of planned upgrades.

The Shelbourne Street Improvements Project (SSIP) will include safety improvements, updated infrastructure, underground utility upgrades and installation of active transportation facilities. Shelbourne Street will also be repaved as part of the project.

SSIP stemmed from the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan which is a part of the Official Community Plan and was created through consultation with residents, said District spokesperson Kelsie McLeod.

She noted that Shelbourne Street is a busy main corridor and has been deemed a “priority area” by the community.

The project will be broken into three phases so that crews can upgrade Shelbourne Street from Torquay Drive to North Dairy Road over several years, McLeod explained. Phase one will likely begin in early 2020 and each phase will take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

Traffic delays are to be expected throughout the three-step construction process, but the District has a plan in place to alert road users in advance, McLeod said. Any residents that will be affected by interruptions in water or sewer services or who may have their driveways blocked will be notified directly.

Garbage and recycling pick up will not be interrupted by the construction.

The full phase one transportation concept can be viewed on the District website at saanich.ca.

