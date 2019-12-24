The Saanich Fire Department extinguished an early morning shed fire on Christmas Eve. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich shed destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread

The Saanich Fire Department put out a fire early Tuesday morning that originated in a detached shed on a property in the 800-block of Gladiola Avenue. The shed was used to store a number of combustible materials, including gas.

Saanich Fire spokesperson Dan Wood said crews extinguished the fire at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the garage the lean-to shed backed onto. However, there was substantial damage done to the garage.

Items stored in the shed included gas, a lawnmower, building materials, and epoxy. It was completely destroyed.

Wood is reminding residents that proper storage of combustible materials in and around homes is important. He added it’s a good idea to avoid stacking combustible items up against a house to avoid damage to the property in the event something does catch fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

