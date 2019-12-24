Saanich shed destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread

The Saanich Fire Department put out a fire early Tuesday morning that originated in a detached shed on a property in the 800-block of Gladiola Avenue. The shed was used to store a number of combustible materials, including gas.

Saanich Fire spokesperson Dan Wood said crews extinguished the fire at approximately 7:35 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the garage the lean-to shed backed onto. However, there was substantial damage done to the garage.

Items stored in the shed included gas, a lawnmower, building materials, and epoxy. It was completely destroyed.

Wood is reminding residents that proper storage of combustible materials in and around homes is important. He added it’s a good idea to avoid stacking combustible items up against a house to avoid damage to the property in the event something does catch fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

