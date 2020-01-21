Mount Douglas Park is home to part of Saanich’s urban forest. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich starts reserve fund to enhance municipality’s urban forest

Funds will go to planting more trees support urban canopy growth, outreach

Saanich council has approved the creation of a new reserve fund to support the District’s trees and ecosystems.

During the Monday night meeting, council voted in favour of a bylaw creating a reserve fund for the District’s urban forest.

“We value and appreciate our urban forest as a vital part of our community,” Mayor Fred Haynes said.

He pointed out that the reserve fund’s establishment is indicative of the District’s dedication to protecting trees and enhancing Saanich’s natural environment.

READ ALSO: Updated tree protection bylaw could cost Saanich up to $50,000 more annually

The municipality’s preexisting Urban Forest Strategy includes long-term goals to ensure the sustainability of the forested areas in parks, private and commercial lands, along roadways and in any open spaces throughout the community. The reserve fund will support the goals outlined in the plan.

The Urban Forest Strategy includes supporting the growth of the urban canopy, creating and enforcing urban forest guidelines, taking inventory of the forested land, developing an operations program while engaging with the community and strengthen the tree protection bylaw.

Council has already taken steps to strengthen the tree protection bylaw. Following council’s approval of the amended bylaw in early January, it was determined that the new rules would take effect on Feb. 5. The changes include an increase in the number of replacement trees required when one is cut down – the number of replacements depends on the reason for the removal.

If replacement trees cannot be replanted on the property, owners can pay the District to plant replacements elsewhere. These funds, along with the fines from violations to of the bylaw and donations from the public, go into the reserve fund.

Further upgrades to the tree protection bylaw are expected in 2020.

READ ALSO: Saanich strengthens tree protection bylaw, increases required replacement trees

The money from the new reserve fund will allow more trees to be planted in Saanich, support further educational and stewardship programs to be planned and permit the purchase of materials needed to meet the municipality’s forestry goals.

Nathalie Dechaine, manager of community development and business systems, noted she is “very excited for both the residents and the urban forest in Saanich.”

She feels the reserve fund will play a key role in helping the District meet its goals.

“This decision represents so much potential to support partnering with our community to grow and enhance the Urban Forest, which garners so many benefits.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims
Next story
Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

Just Posted

Victoria man out $6,000 in latest gift card phone scam

Fraudsters claimed to be a member of a bank’s “fraud sting team”

Homes fit for royals for sale in North Saanich

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Greater Victoria

Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

George Jay parents tired of dog poop left on school’s fields

Parents advocate for stronger fines, more signage in the neighbourhood

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

VIDEO: Protesters block entrance to Victoria government building to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Activists want Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs demands to be upheld, observed and respected

POLL: How closely have you been following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be moving to Vancouver Island?

The last several weeks have been a virtual smorgasbord for Royal Family… Continue reading

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Police suspect foul play in Cowichan Tribes death

Police are looking at foul play in relation to a death on… Continue reading

Hospital patient pleads guilty to dumbbell assault of nurse in Abbotsford

Neale Heath admits to assault causing bodily harm in attack last September

Most Read