Daisy Orser, owner of Root Cellar Village Green Grocer, says the 2017 campaign for the Rainbow Kitchen based in Esquimalt raised a total of $13,801.56 dollars. Black Press File

Saanich store raises almost $14,000 for Rainbow Kitchen

A Saanich grocery store helped raise almost $14,000 for a community kitchen.

Root Cellar Village Green Grocer based on McKenzie Avenue announced that its 2017 campaign for the Rainbow Kitchen based in Esquimalt raised a total of $13,801.56.

Running from Dec. 14-20, the fundraiser offered all customers and staff the opportunity to donate at the tills or directly to Rainbow Kitchen volunteers, who were on site sharing hot drinks and treats, as well as information about the organization.

The grocery store then matched all donations dollar for dollar to reach the total, exceeding last year’s by $1,300 dollars.

The fundraising campaign, now its fifth year, has so far raised over $47,000 for the kitchen based in Esquimalt United Church.

The second largest community kitchen of its kind in Greater Victoria, the Rainbow Kitchen serves more than 36,000 hot meals each year for less than $2 each. With only one paid full time staff position, it relies heavily on its 250 volunteers and community donations since it opened in 2001.

Jennifer Hawes, a community kitchen board member, called the fundraiser one of most important contributors to the annual operating costs of the kitchen on top of ongoing donations from Root Cellar. Over the past five years, the store has donated over 500 pounds of perishable food every week, the only grocery retailer to support the kitchen in this way, said Hawes.

“Our ongoing partnership means that we can continue to provide healthy nutritious lunches for up to 150 people every week day, and that’s a wonderful gift that extends far past the holiday season,” she said.

“We are honoured to help feed our community and contribute to such a worthwhile non-profit organization,” said Daisy Orser, Root Cellar owner, who sees her partnership with the kitchen as part of an on-going effort to build a sustainable food network.

Previous story
Regulations to protect killer whales working
Next story
B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

Just Posted

Island’s first baby of 2018 born in Nanaimo

In Victoria, a homebirth ranks a newborn baby girl number two for the new year

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Saanich offers seminar on withstanding natural disasters

Residents will learn how to survive on their own for seven days

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Oak Bay police have invoice for roving tent city

Police say they’ll demand payment if campers return to the municipality

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force

Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

Montreal’s citywide plastic bag ban starts now

Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Detroit Lions fire coach after missing playoffs

The Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell after missing playoffs

Regulations to protect killer whales working

Study finds U.S. regulations to protect killer whales near B.C. coast effective

Halifax takes the plunge despite bitter cold

Halifax kicks off New Year’s Day polar bear dips in spite of extreme cold

Most Read