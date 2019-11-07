Saanich teachers honour CUPE picket line while BCTF negotiated with the province for a new teacher contract. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich teachers honour CUPE picket line while BCTF negotiates for new teacher contract

Update on BCTF negotations with the province expected Friday

Despite dealing with ongoing negotiations and having no contract, the teachers in School District 63 (SD63) have honoured the CUPE Local 441 picket line since the support workers went on strike on Oct. 28.

The BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) and the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA), which represents the province, have been in negotiations since Feb. 19 in an effort to agree on a renewed Provincial Collective Agreement as the previous agreement was set to expire on June 30.

The sides have met several times since February but have yet to come to an agreement so B.C. teachers currently have no contract.

On Nov. 1, mediator, David Schaub of the Labour Relations Board of British Columbia, presented a report containing recommendations for settlement to both the BCTF and the BCPSEA. Schaub asked that both sides come to him with a decision by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 8.

Both sides were unable to comment on the report on Thursday as Schaub requested a media blackout until 4 p.m. on Friday. The blackout applies to all involved, including the teachers.

READ ALSO: Talks break off between CUPE, SD63 as strike heads toward the end of day eight

READ ALSO: Pay disparity at heart of Saanich schools strike has 45-year-old roots

After the blackout, the sides will be free to release the report to the public and provide comments on the contents, said Schaub.

He noted that both sides routinely hold their ground in negotiations and that no agreements between the BCPSEA and the BCTF have been negotiated without the involvement of a third party since 1987. He also emphasized that no concessions were contained in the Nov. 1 report.

If both sides agree to the report, they can move forward with a contract, but if they don’t agree, then future dates will be set for further negotiations. Schaub feels it’s too early to discuss a possible BCTF strike and emphasized that the teachers have not had a strike vote during this round of negotiations.

Schools in SD63 have been closed for almost two weeks and talks between CUPE Local 441 and the district broke off again on Nov. 5. Picket lines are expected to remain as week two of the strike draws to a close.

Saanich teachers have have lost about two weeks pay as they’ve been honouring the CUPE Local 441 picket line, explained Carolyn Howe, first vice president of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association. They’ve been receiving strike pay thanks to a donation from the BCTF, she noted.

The teachers also recognize that CUPE staff supported the teacher strike in 2014, Howe said.

“This should remind the province that issues in education are real and that staff are willing to lose money over it.”

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming and BCTF President Teri Mooring were not available for comment by press time.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories
Next story
CRD approves $16M budget increase, about 50 cents per week for average taxpayer

Just Posted

Central Saanich councillor offers counter-challenge to Victoria’s bus-riding motion

Councillor says Victoria can take things further by eliminating political perks

Saanich teachers honour CUPE picket line while BCTF negotiates for new teacher contract

Update on BCTF negotations with the province expected Friday

Fatso Peanut Butter launches campaign to support sex workers in Victoria

Fatso will give 100 per cent of their profit from apparel sales to Peers Victoria

BC Ferries cancels sailings Thursday morning after mechanical issue on ship

The Salish Raven has cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

‘It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??’

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of today’s top stories

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is it too early for Christmas decorations?

You see them sparkling from street corners and swelling out of store… Continue reading

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear… Continue reading

Most Read