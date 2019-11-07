Saanich teachers honour CUPE picket line while BCTF negotiates for new teacher contract

Saanich teachers honour CUPE picket line while BCTF negotiated with the province for a new teacher contract. (Black Press Media file photo)

Despite dealing with ongoing negotiations and having no contract, the teachers in School District 63 (SD63) have honoured the CUPE Local 441 picket line since the support workers went on strike on Oct. 28.

The BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) and the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA), which represents the province, have been in negotiations since Feb. 19 in an effort to agree on a renewed Provincial Collective Agreement as the previous agreement was set to expire on June 30.

I was pleased to be in Saanich today to spend time with @BCTF63 teachers who r supporting @cupe441 members on strike for fair wages.Saanich EAs in particular have much lower wages than their counterparts.This has led to a significant shortage that impacts students. #bced #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/nIhZTqI2Yg — Teri Mooring (@TeriMooring) November 5, 2019

The sides have met several times since February but have yet to come to an agreement so B.C. teachers currently have no contract.

On Nov. 1, mediator, David Schaub of the Labour Relations Board of British Columbia, presented a report containing recommendations for settlement to both the BCTF and the BCPSEA. Schaub asked that both sides come to him with a decision by the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 8.

Both sides were unable to comment on the report on Thursday as Schaub requested a media blackout until 4 p.m. on Friday. The blackout applies to all involved, including the teachers.

After the blackout, the sides will be free to release the report to the public and provide comments on the contents, said Schaub.

He noted that both sides routinely hold their ground in negotiations and that no agreements between the BCPSEA and the BCTF have been negotiated without the involvement of a third party since 1987. He also emphasized that no concessions were contained in the Nov. 1 report.

If both sides agree to the report, they can move forward with a contract, but if they don’t agree, then future dates will be set for further negotiations. Schaub feels it’s too early to discuss a possible BCTF strike and emphasized that the teachers have not had a strike vote during this round of negotiations.

Schools in SD63 have been closed for almost two weeks and talks between CUPE Local 441 and the district broke off again on Nov. 5. Picket lines are expected to remain as week two of the strike draws to a close.

Saanich teachers have have lost about two weeks pay as they’ve been honouring the CUPE Local 441 picket line, explained Carolyn Howe, first vice president of the Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association. They’ve been receiving strike pay thanks to a donation from the BCTF, she noted.

We fully support our CUPE colleagues in Saanich. Our members are on the picket line with them. The @BCNDPCaucus + Cabinet could end the #bced strike there today. The mandate has provisions to be flexible on wages. #bcpoli can make that decision now, so why are kids out of class? — BCTF (@bctf) November 7, 2019

The teachers also recognize that CUPE staff supported the teacher strike in 2014, Howe said.

“This should remind the province that issues in education are real and that staff are willing to lose money over it.”

B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming and BCTF President Teri Mooring were not available for comment by press time.

