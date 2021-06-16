A dogs in parks pilot study unanimously approved by Saanich council will evaluate how park space can best be shared between dog owners and non-owners alike. (Photo by Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

A dogs in parks pilot study unanimously approved by Saanich council will evaluate how park space can best be shared between dog owners and non-owners alike. (Photo by Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich to study park-sharing strategy between those with and without pets

District-wide People, Parks and Dogs study to produce recommendations by fall

Saanich unanimously approved a strategy at a special council meeting that will help staff and council understand how to best share Saanich’s parks among dog owners and non-pet owners alike.

The investigative approach will commence through a ‘People, Parks and Dogs’ district-wide study. Staff will return to council with options and recommendations in the fall of 2021. It was said in a report that the study will be large and inclusive since it will cover all of Saanich’s 170 parks and many beaches and fields.

At the June 14 meeting, councillors voiced their hope that a large public engagement such as this one will yield a balanced outcome, even though the fulsome process will inevitably take time.

“We need to develop a strategy because we need to be able to create safe, engaging parks and spaces for our residents,” said Coun. Zac de Vries. “It’s about recognizing the need for people to feel safe and comfortable in our parks, but also recognizing the need for off-leash recreation.”

Eulala Mills, a Saanich resident and dog owner, has been advocating for shared use of public parks since the notice of motion was brought to council in late May to keep three parks in Saanich as on-leash only. Due to the public outcry, council elected to have the motion evaluated in the larger study of all parks in Saanich.

Mills began speaking with people at Mt. Douglas, the park she uses most, and encouraging them to email council if they opposed the on-leash proposal.

RELATED STORY: Fenced dog parks to ‘pup-up’ in various Saanich parks this summer

She started an online petition after another resident received 62 hand-signed signatures in a matter of hours.

“At 6 p.m. I put up an online petition on Change.org and we had 660 people opposing the change in less than 24 hours,” Mills said.

She reached out to some council members to thank them for listening to the community outcry.

Mills supports the district’s study and said it is essential that it creates an open and balanced outcome, adding she will gladly collaborate on its creation.

Mayor Fred Haynes noted that dog-related issues at Cadboro-Gyro Park were being considered separately from the People, Parks and Dogs study. A decision to approve pathways for dog owners in Cadboro-Gyro Park was postponed while an information-gathering campaign by Animal Control is underway.

READ ALSO: Saanich park advocates call for off-leash dog park, changes to leash restrictions

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichDogsparks

Previous story
Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada
Next story
Old-growth logging protesters block RCMP access on road near Honeymoon Bay

Just Posted

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)
Online resource blends B.C.’s Indigenous language, art and culture

North Saanich advisor says initiative supports urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

General manager Lindsey Pomper says Sidney’s Star Cinema cannot wait welcome audiences when it reopens June 18, amid an easing of public health measures. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Star Cinema raises curtain for the first time after months in the darkness

Iconic theatre to reopen at half capacity for Friday night showing

A dogs in parks pilot study unanimously approved by Saanich council will evaluate how park space can best be shared between dog owners and non-owners alike. (Photo by Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich to study park-sharing strategy between those with and without pets

District-wide People, Parks and Dogs study to produce recommendations by fall

Staff member Lena Laitinen gives the wall at BoulderHouse a workout during a media tour on June 16. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
BoulderHouse raring to rock Langford

Popularity of bouldering continues to climb across Greater Victoria

The Sooke Potholes is a jewel in the community's crown. Transition Sooke hosts a town hall meeting on community growth on June 26. (Courtesy: Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke forum tackles community growth

To Grow or Not to Grow online town hall meeting set for June 26

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: When was the last time you visited the mainland?

The films are again lighting the screens at local theatres, the wine… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir stands outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after speaking to reporters, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

Chief Rosanne Casimir told a virtual news conference the nation expects to release a report at the end of June

A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID-19 first-dose shots: health officials

More than 76% of eligible people have received their 1st shot

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.
Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed worry about a military artifact he recently purchased. (Twitter DNV Fire and Rescue)
Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home

‘The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact’

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)
B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Report calls for airlines to refund passengers for flights halted due to COVID-19

Conclusion: federal help should be on the condition airlines immediately refund Canadian travellers

Most Read