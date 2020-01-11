Saanich, West Shore see rise in break and enters to start winter

Other Greater Victoria numbers remain stable

Saanich police and West Shore RCMP reported an increase in the number of break-and-enters to businesses during the winter months, but Oak Bay reported no significant increase.

READ MORE: Police called to two break-and-enters within 600m on Quadra Street in Saanich

Saanich police said break-and-enters to businesses showed an increase in November 2019 to January compared to other months in the year. Const. Markus Anastasiades said they investigated double the number of break-and-enters to businesses in January and December than they usually saw in other months of 2019.

West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said break-and-enters to residences and other property, including outdoor properties and sheds, did not increase significantly over the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Saggar said West Shore RCMP has, however, seen an increase in break-and-enters to businesses. “When we look at the types of businesses being broken into we saw an increase into construction site break-ins. There are more construction sites around the West Shore in 2019 than there were in 2018 so this can be a contributing factor,” Saggar said. Saggar added West Shore RCMP’s final numbers will be released in their year-end report due at the end of January.

Oak Bay police spokesperson Ray Bernoties said their check didn’t reveal any seasonal spike in break-and-enters, and the numbers for the holidays “seem like the same sort of numbers” they get in other seasons.

READ ALSO: Police concerned over spike in Oak Bay break-and-enters

