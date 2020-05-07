Cheryl Collins thought she was purchasing an English retriever puppy when she sent $400 to a seller on Facebook. But there was no puppy. Now she’s sharing her story to help others avoid the same scam. (Unsplash)

Saanich woman loses $400 to Facebook puppy scam

Woman sends deposits for non-existent English retriever puppy

A Saanich woman is out $400 and a tank of gas after driving three hours for a puppy that doesn’t exist.

Cheryl Collins had saved enough money to buy a dog, and when she saw a litter of English retriever puppies posted online, she reached out to the seller.

The puppies were listed at $600 each, and the seller wanted a $200 deposit.

“At first it seemed like it was legitimate because most breeders want a deposit,” she said. “But it seemed cheap as well so I was kind of surprised.”

READ ALSO: Victoria’s ‘Penny Girl’ Jeneece Edroff falls victim to puppy scam

Before going to get her dog, the seller asked for another $200 to switch the dog to her name. Collins drove three hours to the Black Creek address she was given, but was met with confusion from the residents there.

Collins was angry and upset.

“They got my money and I’m probably not going to get it back,” she said. She called her bank and the police, but still doesn’t know if she’ll be able to get her money back.

“I can’t get another [puppy] now,” she said. “I’m on [employment insurance] right now … I’m very trusting but not now.”

Collins shared her story to help others avoid getting into the same situation.

“Be more thorough, don’t give them money up front. I wouldn’t ever again,” she said. “Just beware. Don’t give out money until you at least meet the person.”

The Victoria Police Department says its important for people making online purchases of any kind to do their due diligence.

“If you don’t have knowledge from someone you trust, or you can’t personally verify that a seller is legitimate, it may be worth reconsidering making that purchase,” police said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighter offers fire prevention tips after five Victoria blazes in less than a week
Next story
Canada’s students start looking for summer work, with few options in usual places

Just Posted

Saanich woman loses $400 to Facebook puppy scam

Woman sends deposits for non-existent English retriever puppy

Real estate sales in Greater Victoria drop almost 60 per cent in April

Blame dropped on COVID-19 pandemic with insiders disagreeing over pace of recovery

Firefighter offers fire prevention tips after five Victoria blazes in less than a week

Most importantly, says deputy chief Chris Royel, have a smoke detector

Victoria police seize colourful drugs, cash, guns, stolen items from Quadra residence

Search is on for Victoria man and woman in relation to the crimes

Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Dutch liberation commemorated at Duncan cenotaph

Canadian troops played integral role

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read