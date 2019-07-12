Fifty-one-year-old Roland Huetzelmann died in hospital Jan. 15, 2017, days after he fell while working on a residential building on Quadra Street. (Submitted)

Saanich worker’s death in 2017 lands employer $7,900 fine

WorkSafeBC details penalty, the second of three fines for fall protection violations

The 2017 death of a construction worker in Saanich landed his employer an approximately $8,000 fine.

Cedar Grove Framing Corp. was handed the penalty — $7,944.63 — in December 2018, according to the most recent issue of WorkSafe magazine and the WorkSafeBC website.

The worker, who died in hospital on Jan. 15, 2017, days after he was injured, is not named by WorkSafeBC but was identified as 51-year-old Ronald Huetzelmann shortly after the incident. He was working on a building on Quadra Street when he sustained the injuries.

According to WorkSafeBC, a gust of wind lifted a sheet of plywood, which Huetzelmann grabbed, and pushed him into a guardrail. The guardrail then broke and he fell nearly 10 metres – 32 feet – to the concrete below.

READ ALSO: Construction site death raises questions over safety standards

READ ALSO: Death of construction worker in Saanich could be prevented, family says

His brother, shortly after the death, told Black Press Media he suffered injuries to his pelvis, spinal cord and head.

He was not tethered or wearing a harness.

A railing consisting of two-by-fours rimmed the area where Huetzelmann was working, according to his girlfriend, Corinne Desjarlais, who also spoke with Black Press Media after the incident. Both she and Huetzelmann’s brother said they felt the protection was inadequate given the cold and blustery conditions.

Wind speeds that day — Jan. 10, 2017 — reached a maximum of 56 kilometres an hour, Environment Canada numbers showed.

WorkSafeBC’s details indicate Cedar Grove Framing did not ensure the guardrails were built following regulatory requirements and did not ensure the use of other forms of fall protection.

The fine is the second of three laid against the company since early 2018, the provincial agency’s website shows.

The first fine, also for $7,944.63, was laid in January 2018, while the third, for $20,880.40, was dealt in March. All three detailed fall protection violations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich to review ruling on Victoria plastic bag ban
Next story
Concerns on the rise over six-storey building proposed for Langford

Just Posted

Saanich worker’s death in 2017 lands employer $7,900 fine

WorkSafeBC details penalty, the second of three fines for fall protection violations

Gordon Head development threatens Garry oak grove

Gordon Head Road property previously covered under EDPA bylaw

Greater Victoria internet safety company warns public about spike in catfishing, sextortion scams

Young males being targeted through social media, scammers demanding money

Concerns on the rise over six-storey building proposed for Langford

Developer acquiring properties adjacent to proposed Goldstream Avenue development

Saanich to review ruling on Victoria plastic bag ban

B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled against City of Victoria bylaw

Earthquake rattles Washington state, felt on B.C.’s south coast

4.6 magnitude quake rattles Seattle shortly before 3 a.m. Friday

Trudeau meeting with workers at Trans Mountain terminal in Edmonton

It has been almost a month since the feds gave a second go-ahead to expanding the pipeline

EDITORIAL: Incentives would fuel purchase of e-bikes

Much has been made recently about the incentives being doled out by… Continue reading

POLL: Should there be more incentives for people to purchase electric bicycles?

Drivers who hand over the keys to their old gas-guzzler to get… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

Emma Banner’s off-centre style woodwork on display at Sooke Fine Arts Show

Art show runs from July 26 to Aug. 5

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Most Read