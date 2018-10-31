SAR mobilizes to search for missing Sidney man

Howard Baker was last seen over the weekend and may be hiding from police

Police are looking for missing 28-year-old Howard Baker, who was last seen in Sidney on Oct. 28. (Photos courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Search and Rescue crews are mobilizing on the Peninsula to look for a man reported missing last weekend.

Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28 in Sidney leaving a home on Etienne.

A witness believes that Baker may be in hiding because he’s under the impression that Sidney/North Saanich RCMP will arrest him.

Police say they have no reason to arrest him at this time, and his safety is their primary concern. Baker has family in Victoria and authorities believe he may be headed there.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sidney RCMP at 250-656-3931 and mention the call is in regards to Baker being missing.

Search crews made up of the Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization Search and Rescue (PEMO SAR) are partnering with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP to search the outdoor area of the Tsartlip First Nation near Brentwood Bay.

Ten SAR members are searching driveways and road, and organizers say more are on the way.

The search is headquarted at Etienne Road, near the location where Baker was last seen.

