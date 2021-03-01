Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre shelter in Victoria reopens with spots for 45 people

Arena is an interim step until long-term housing is found

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre has reopened with 45 shelter spots for people experiencing homelessness in Victoria. (Courtesy of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre)

The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre is again being used as a shelter.

BC Housing re-activated a lease with the GSL group to use the Victoria arena as a temporary shelter for 45 people experiencing homelessness. The shelter re-opened March 1.

Services provided include meals, washrooms and supports including health care, addictions treatment and harm reduction.

A statement from BC Housing says people particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 – including those over the age of 55 and those with pre-existing health conditions – will be prioritized for the shelter spaces.

The centre is an interim step until permanent housing solutions are found, according to BC Housing.

BC HousingCity of VictoriaGreater VictoriaHomelessHomelessness