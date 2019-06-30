This rendering shows plans for a pop-up ice hockey and artificial turf project next to Spectrum Community School. School District No. 61 staff is going ahead with plans to develop a formal business plan (Screencap).

School board staff to shine light on proposed STAR rink Saanich

Project proposed by Spectrum Community School has many supporters

Plans for another rink in Saanich are taking more shape.

School District No. 61 staff is going ahead with plans to develop a formal business plan for the Spectrum Turf and Rink (STAR) project following a feasibility study approved in December 2018 following a presentation from principal and athletic director at Spectrum Community School.

This move comes after the school board meeting of June 24, when directed the Superintendent

Its proposal calls for a “pop-up” ice rink and a new all-weather turf field on school property with an estimated price of tag price $13 million.

Representatives from the school, Saanich Minor Hockey, and other sporting associations have been working as a committee on the proposal and a committee delegation appeared before Saanich council on March 11 to present their proposal. Saanich, without committing any funding, subsequently asked staff to review the proposal, which promises at least on paper to remedy shortages when it comes to recreation space.

RELATED: Minor hockey gets behind Spectrum rink proposal

RELATED: Saanich council sends proposal for Spectrum rink to staff for review

Saanich Minor Hockey, for example, has emerged as a major backer of STAR in light of existing and future space shortages. Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, who campaigned on bringing a third rink to Saanich, has also made comments in favour of the project.

“It may very well be that Spectrum addresses the needs of the Saanich Minor Hockey Association while the Pearkes [Gold] rink is being [rebuilt],” Haynes said earlier this year.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

