School zones not in effect during spring break, playground zones still game

VicPD says to use caution as children continue to play in these areas

Victoria Police want drivers to remember that while school zones aren’t in effect during spring break, playground zones are and to be mindful of children playing in those areas. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining and spring break is just around the corner.

And while school zones won’t be in effect, the Victoria Police Department wants drivers to remember to use caution on the roads as children continue to play in these areas.

Playground zones will still be in effect, as they are 365 days a year, from dawn to dusk.

“We can still see some grey, rainy days in March, and it’s important that drivers remember to drive to the conditions when visibility is poor.

“For pedestrians and cyclists, as always, if you are out and about please ensure that you are visible,” said VicPD spokesperson Const. Cameron MacIntyre in an email.

According to the World Health Organization for car occupants in a crash with an impact speed of 80 km/hr, the likelihood of death is 20 times what it would be if the impact speed was 30 km/h.

The Greater Victoria School District 61 spring break runs from March 16 to the 26, Sooke School District 62 runs from March 16 to 22 and Saanich School District 63 runs from March 16 to 26.

At the end of February, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told members of the press that Canadians should think carefully about where they and their families are planning to travel for spring break in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Champagne suggests people examine the online travel advisories posted by Global Affairs Canada before leaving for their vacations but noted the federal government can’t predict whether the coronavirus will spread to their travel destination while they are away from home.

He says all the government can do is make the latest information available to the public and let people make up their own minds.

— With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

