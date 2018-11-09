Michael Briones photo Members of the Arroview Kids Club from Arroview Elementary School do the finger wave against those who speed in school zone, bearing their hand-drawn art work with strong messages that Oceanside RCMP youth officer Cst. Danielle Swanson will be handing out to motorists who are caught speeding in school zones.

Schoolkids shaming Parksville Qualicum Beach speeders with art

RCMP doling out hand-drawn illustrations from school children, including ‘slow down’ messaging

School zone speeders in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area may get more than just a ticket if they’re caught.

They will also get a child’s drawing with a message showing what would happen if they don’t slow down.

Oceanside RCMP has been handing out hand-drawn children’s illustrations to those nabbed speeding in school zones. Most of the messages are simply warnings to slow down but there are others that are poignant words such as “please don’t kill me.”

Youth Officer Const. Danielle Swanson said the drawings appear to have a deeper impact than just the regular tickets and fines as they draw heavy attention to the severe consequences of speeding at school zones.

“From what we’ve heard from the public coming in they said that it actually pulls at their heartstrings more because they feel guilty,” said Swanson. “This is more effective than having to pay $200.”

One man who received one of the drawings, Swanson said, came to the school last week and showed it to the principal.

“He said ‘thank you.’ I have never had a ticket in 30 years and this is the first time I was actually pulled over and it made me feel bad,” said Swanson.

This week, Swanson was greeted by Arrowview Elementary students, members of the Arrowview Kids Club, a before- and after-class care program, and presented her with a batch of hand-drawn artwork she intends to hand out to violators.

Oceanside RCMP have been undertaking the initiative at Arrowview and Nanoose Bay elementary schools.

“Those two schools are the most prominent right now,” said Swanson. “But Oceanside Elementary asked me to have some tickets and the principal will have her students doing them as well.”

ICBC statistics indicate last year, 7,900 drivers across the province were ticketed for speeding in school and playground zones.

Every year across the province, 380 children are injured and six are killed while walking or cycling. This includes 86 who were injured in playground and school zones.

On Vancouver Island, an average of two children are killed while walking or cycling, and 57 are injured in crashes every year, including 14 injured in playground zones.

On the Lower Mainland, an average of three children are killed every year while they were walking or cycling, and 260 are injured in crashes. This includes 51 injured in school and playground zones.

Previous story
Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service
Next story
BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Just Posted

Flagger struck in Saanich roadway

A woman was struck while conducting traffic Friday morning

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

Islanders who faced the dragons: where are they now?

Business owners credit the popular show, Dragons’ Den, with giving them exposure

Victoria Royals spotlight Candian Forces Saturday

Home double-header against Spokane Nov. 9 and 10

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Water emergency lifted for Ahousaht

Supply considered safe after week of uncertainty and concern

Schoolkids shaming Parksville Qualicum Beach speeders with art

RCMP doling out hand-drawn illustrations from school children, including ‘slow down’ messaging

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

Remembrance Day: Goldfish, caterpillars and close calls

Air crew members saved by parachutes and life vests part of exclusive company

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Most Read