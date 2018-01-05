Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Almost two dozen scientists from around the world are issuing a warning about an often-overlooked side effect of climate change and pollution.

They say oxygen is disappearing from increasingly large areas of ocean and threatening marine life.

Researchers say in a paper published this week that the problem has been growing since the 1950s, and 4.5 million square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea water is now affected.

That includes oceans off Canada’s West Coast and in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The research was sponsored by an international body affiliated with UNESCO, the United Nations’ scientific and cultural body.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veterinarians warn of canine parvovirus outbreak in Sooke
Next story
Esquimalt not the only municipality with sewage problems

Just Posted

Council approves $200,000 to clean up Victoria parks after homeless campers

Parks staff over budget for cleanup last year

Veterinarians warn of canine parvovirus outbreak in Sooke

Virus can affect dogs at any age, but is more likely to affect puppies

Merits of performance art debated on review of Victoria’s Indigenous Artist in Residence position

Councillors concerned not all performances were in Victoria

Father charged with murder of two young daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged in connection with deaths of daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

Old Sidney wells will keep Town ‘treading water’ if quake happens

In the event of a major earthquake, securing food, water and shelter… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Comox Valley’s Awesome All Winter and WinterFest Returns

More than 30 concerts, performances and live sites to heat up 2018 winter

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship continue in Victoria

Nanaimo rink remains in hunt for last playoff spot

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Most Read