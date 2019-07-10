(Pixabay image)

SD62 school supply lists are out

Who’s ready for back-to-school season already?

School is out and summer is in full swing but for many, that means the new school year will be approaching in no time.

With back-to-school preparations comes school supply shopping, and SD62 has already released the 2019/20 school supply lists.

READ ALSO: The Mustard Seed sends 750 Victoria kids back to school with new supplies and clothes

“We strive to get the supply lists out as early as possible to help families plan for next year,” said SD62 spokesperson Stephanie Sherlock. “Often there are many items they can use year to year so (they) can set those aside and cross them off the list before they potentially get lost over the summer.”

Elementary lists include items like binders, blank notebooks, duo tangs, crayons, glue sticks, blunt scissors and rulers.

Extra clothing to be labelled and left at school like a pair of running shoes and a change of clothes are also on some lists.

READ ALSO: Be careful buying school supplies online

Middle school lists also include pens, a calculator, protractor and compass, ear buds, gym clothes and deodorant.

High school lists are not provided as each class requires something different.

Full school supply lists can be found online at the SD62 website here.

