Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy

Police provided a devastating update in the case of two missing Saanich Peninsula residents Saturday night.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said a vehicle was found Saturday with two deceased occupants inside, killed from an apparent crash.

Earlier this month, RCMP sought the public’s health for information on Easha Rayel, 36, and James Evans, 23, as well as any sightings of the vehicle they were travelling in – a dark blue 2002 BMW 325Ci.

The two were last seen on the Saanich Peninsula Aug. 9 and were reported missing to RCMP shortly after. Their vehicle was spotted in Vernon on Aug. 12. At the time, police said it was concerning character for them to be out of touch for so long.

While police said Saturday that positive identification of the deceased pair hadn’t been completed, they were no longer seeking information in regards to Rayel and Evans, and family of the crash victims had been updated.

“There is no evidence of criminal behavior in this incident and we will not be making further comment on the matter as we continue to support the BC Coroner’s Service,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “We wish to thank the public for all the information provided in this investigation and our thoughts are with the families.”

