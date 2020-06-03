Second bear sighting in a week at View Royal neighbourhood

West Shore RCMP is warning the public after the second sighting of a bear in the 100-block of View Royal Avenue. (Sam van der Merwe photo)

A bear was spotted once again wandering through a View Royal neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

This is the second time a bear has been seen this week in the 100-block of View Royal Avenue, after Monday’s sighting of what is assumed to be the same bear. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

West Shore RCMP tweeted Wednesday morning, reminding resident to avoid approaching the animal.

The bear is back, spotted again just now on 100 th Ave of View Royal Rd. Please leave the bear alone and do not approach it. Conservation is being notified. Thank you!! — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 3, 2020

This comes shortly after B.C. Conservation euthanized a different bear after multiple calls from concerned Langford residents Monday morning.

“It’s the saddest thing to do,” said Sgt. Scott Norris, a B.C. conservation officer for the South Island region, at the time. “We want to protect bears and let them live on their own, but we can’t do that when there’s just enough people that don’t get the message that garbage needs to be locked up.”

He said garbage that isn’t locked up or food that is left out has been a constant problem in perpetuating bear calls.

Norris said conservation officers have euthanized three bears in the past month on the south Island due to the growing problem of the wild animals becoming habituated. Conservation doesn’t relocate habituated bears as a large percentage of them find their way back to the same stomping grounds.

