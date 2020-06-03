West Shore RCMP is warning the public after the second sighting of a bear in the 100-block of View Royal Avenue. (Sam van der Merwe photo)

Second bear sighting in a week at View Royal neighbourhood

West Shore RCMP warns residents to not approach black bears

A bear was spotted once again wandering through a View Royal neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

This is the second time a bear has been seen this week in the 100-block of View Royal Avenue, after Monday’s sighting of what is assumed to be the same bear. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

West Shore RCMP tweeted Wednesday morning, reminding resident to avoid approaching the animal.

This comes shortly after B.C. Conservation euthanized a different bear after multiple calls from concerned Langford residents Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Bear spotted walking on sidewalk near Uptown

READ MORE: B.C. Conservation kills bear in Langford amid growing problem of habituation

“It’s the saddest thing to do,” said Sgt. Scott Norris, a B.C. conservation officer for the South Island region, at the time. “We want to protect bears and let them live on their own, but we can’t do that when there’s just enough people that don’t get the message that garbage needs to be locked up.”

He said garbage that isn’t locked up or food that is left out has been a constant problem in perpetuating bear calls.

Norris said conservation officers have euthanized three bears in the past month on the south Island due to the growing problem of the wild animals becoming habituated. Conservation doesn’t relocate habituated bears as a large percentage of them find their way back to the same stomping grounds.

ALSO READ: View Royal resident spots bear in Portage Park

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

bearsConservationTown of View Royal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP look for Lochside Drive robbery suspect
Next story
Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

Just Posted

Colwood drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

UPDATED: Bear spotted walking on sidewalk near Uptown

Urban sightings prompt warnings from Saanich Police Department

Victoria News helps celebrate our high school grads

Share your greeting, contact the publisher before June 12 at 5 p.m.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP look for Lochside Drive robbery suspect

One man arrested with a second man on the run following May 1 robbery

Second bear sighting in a week at View Royal neighbourhood

West Shore RCMP warns residents to not approach black bears

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Friendly Cove and Kyuquot will remain closed until further notice

Transition of other B.C. communities will be monitored before a decision to ease restrictions

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Gold River organizes a shop local initiative to creatively boost economy

Local purchases can earn shoppers $200 gift certificates to be spent on businesses within Gold River

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

B.C. schools see 30% of expected enrolment as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Most Read