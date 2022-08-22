Section of Saanich’s Prospect Lake Road to close for all of September

The full roadway will be reconstructed

The District of Saanich is alerting drivers about a month-long closure of Prospect Lake Road for infrastructure improvements.

A stretch of Prospect Lake Road between Goward Road and West Saanich Road will only allow local traffic access from Aug. 29 to Sept. 30. The full width of the roadway will be reconstructed and new pavement will be laid along the stretch.

The district noted the Sparton Road closure remains in effect until Sept. 2.

