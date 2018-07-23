Parliament Hill. (Wikimedia Commons)

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Police are investigating after a man with a knife was detained today during the Changing of the Guard parade on Parliament Hill.

The Defence Department says the incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the Hill lawns.

The department says any threat was halted due to the quick reaction of soldiers, the RCMP and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

No one was injured during the events.

The RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating.

Security on Parliament Hill has been bolstered since a man with a gun went on a rampage in the Centre Block almost four years ago.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?
Next story
Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

Just Posted

The Passionate Photographers

The Sooke Fine Arts Show begins Friday

Passenger in Sunday morning crash sought, injuries feared

Victoria police concerned for woman’s safety, believe she left crash scene in another vehicle

Victoria man arrested in connection with Hillside murder

Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier

Belmont student wins Sarah Beckett scholarship

Nathaniel Blondeau hopes to become a police officer

Organizer expects Saanich to file injunction against Regina Park camp

Camp Namegans leaders plan to fight injunction which could come as early as Monday

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Security forces stop man with knife on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Should police officers also have veteran licence plates?

The province of British Columbia is accepting feedback from the public until early September

Complaints about B.C. government up, Ombudsperson says

Medical premium issues continue as people await phase-out

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Deadly L.A. market shooting started with domestic feud

A domestic incident ended after a car crashed into a pole outside Trader Joe’s market

Most Read