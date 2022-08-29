Security line ups stretched throughout the YVR airport in Vancouver Aug. 28, causing multi-hour delays for some travellers. (@KalebKorol/Twitter)

Security line ups stretched throughout the YVR airport in Vancouver Aug. 28, causing multi-hour delays for some travellers. (@KalebKorol/Twitter)

Security screener shortage to blame for multi-hour delays at Vancouver airport

Travellers told to arrive at least 3 hours before departure time Sunday (Aug. 28)

The Vancouver International Airport says an unexpected shortage of security screeners is to blame for hours-long line ups at YVR Sunday (Aug. 28).

It took to Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. to notify travellers of the “longer than normal wait times” and asking them to show up at least three hours before their flight to ensure they get on board.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, which contracts out security screeners to YVR, confirmed to Black Press Media it experienced a high level of absenteeism Sunday. It declined to comment on how common of an occurrence the low staffing level is and why so many employees were absent.

Travellers at the airport were vocal about their concerns, taking to social media to post photos of lines and calling on YVR and airlines to ensure they got on their flights.

YVR said the long security lines are not a common experience at the airport. On Monday, it told travellers to show up three hours in advance for international flights and two hours ahead of domestic ones.

It also pointed travellers toward the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority’s online security screening wait time calculator. As of 9:30 a.m., wait times are estimated between zero and 25 minutes, with the longest line at checkpoint C.

Wait times are calculated by tracking the time taken between a passenger’s boarding pass being scanned at the entrance to the security line and it being scanned before they enter the individual screening process.

READ ALSO: Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Crews responding to fire in East Sooke
Next story
Fatal semi-truck collision closes Highway 1 near Golden for over 24 hours

Just Posted

East Sooke and Metchosin fire departments are on the scene of a fire at O’Brien Point. (File - Black Press Media)
Crews responding to fire in East Sooke

Pierre Poilievre, who is leading the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, filled the main hall at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Sunday afternoon with an estimated 1,200 poeple in the crowd. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Tory leadership hopeful promises more economic growth, housing during stop in Sidney

Recycled textiles that go into the production of Anian’s clothes. (Courtesy of Anian)
Victoria company goes circular with recycled, long-lasting clothing line

The Chris Millington Band is set to be one of the many entertainers and artists featured at the first-ever In Sight Festival, organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society. (Courtesy Arts and Culture Colwood Society)
Debut arts and culture festival coming to Fort Rodd Hill in Colwood

Pop-up banner image