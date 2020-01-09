Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

The office that handles complaints against municipal police in B.C. has ordered the dismissal of a senior Vancouver officer for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate who took her own life.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Thursday that Sgt. David Van Patten should no longer have his job, following an external review by the New Westminster Police Department

The junior officer, Const. Nicole Chan, who worked for the department for nine years in human resources, died by suicide in January 2019. Her family insisted her relationship with Van Patten exacerbated her existing mental health struggles.

In a statement, deputy police complaint commissioner Andrea Spindler called the matter “serious and tragic.” No further details were provided.

Police officers facing dismissal can request a review of the decision by a retired judge through a public hearing. It is unclear if Van Patten has done so.

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance abuse.

