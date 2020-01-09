Tri-Way Seniors Manufactured Mobile Home Park in Langford, which houses adults 55+ and over, could be the site of a mixed-use redevelopment. Construction is slated to begin in 2021. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Seniors mobile home park in Langford could be site of new mixed-use development

Developer plans to meet and discuss options for each homeowner individually

A mobile home park in Langford could be the site of a new mixed-use redevelopment with construction scheduled to begin in 2021.

Known for being a community of residents aged 55 and up, Tri-Way Seniors Manufactured Mobile Home Park covers 12 acres near the Leigh Road interchange. The entire property spans nearly 50 acres.

According to local developer Jim Hartshorne, an executive with the Triway Residents Association approached him in September 2019, after residents raised concerns of what a sale would mean for their homes.

A new company, Tri-Way Developments Ltd., was created by Hartshorne to purchase the lands in order to maintain a portion of the redeveloped property as a manufactured mobile home park.

A mixed-use rezoning application has been submitted to the City of Langford by the company, with the intention of finalizing plans for the site by this fall.

READ MORE: Langford residents ask city to invest in park on controversial development parcel

ALSO READ: Housing supply has yet to meet demand, says head of West Shore Developers Association

“We will never forget that these are peoples’ homes and providing quality of life, dignity, and certainty will be at the centre of this project,” said Hartshorne in a statement. “Tri-Way Developments and its consulting team are determined to provide residents with the support they need to make informed decisions.”

Peter Kedge, a representative of the Triway Residents Association, added he hopes this partnership will be a model for future manufactured home park developments.

Residents at Tri-Way Park will be able to learn more about the project at a series of upcoming meetings. The first will be an internal meeting for residents followed by a second meeting at which Tri-Way Developments will introduce their team and present their plans for the site.

Resident Margaret MacDonald said Thursday that she plans to attend the meetings as she’s interested in hearing more about the project.

“I’d much rather this [area] stay the way it is,” MacDonald noted. “I’ve lived here for over 20 years and I’m not sure what will happen to this place. I’ll be at the meeting, that’s for sure.”

Following the meetings, Tri-Way Developments representatives plan to meet with residents individually and discuss options for each homeowner.

If all goes according to plan, construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flu hospitalizations see significant drop across Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. Ferries warns that storm could cause sailing cancellations

Just Posted

Walmart Supercentre coming to former Sears space at Hillside

Employee confirmed staff were made aware of new Walmart

Wind warning added to snow potential for Greater Victoria

Winds of 60 to 80 km/h are expected early Friday morning over the south Island

Flu hospitalizations see significant drop across Vancouver Island

Less than a third of the number of people have been hospitalized due to influenza since last year

Seniors mobile home park in Langford could be site of new mixed-use development

Developer plans to meet and discuss options for each homeowner individually

Cyclist will ride again despite being hit in crash near Sooke and Kelly roads

The crash involved two vehicles and caused traffic delays during Wednesday evening commute

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Police arrest Duncan man for aggravated assault

Stabbing occurred on New Year’s Eve

Campbell River RCMP drug sting leads to 10 arrests

Another 10 people will likely also face charges

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Most Read