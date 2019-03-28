(File photo)

Sentencing delayed for woman who left her dog in hot car in Langford

The Boston terrier died in 30-degree weather

The sentencing trial for the Victoria woman who left her dog in a hot car has been moved to later next month.

The case has been adjourned to April 25 at 9 a.m. at Western Communities Provincial Court.

On July 23, 2018, Stephanie Skinner left her Boston terrier in her car for seven hours during daytime with the windows up in Langford. She is charged with one count of causing an animal to continue to be in distress. The dog, Ava, succumbed in the 30 degree weather.

Skinner faces up to two years in prison, a ban on pet ownership and a $75,000 fine. She made her first court appearance on March 28.

