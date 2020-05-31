Three people sent to hospital following serious crash in View Royal

Incident involved a motorcycle and one vehicle on Sunday afternoon

Three people have been taken to the hospital with one sustaining serious injuries after a crash in View Royal on Sunday afternoon.

West Shore RCMP have closed Six Mile Road after responding to a call around 2:45 p.m. for a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The road is closed between Old Islang Highway and Atkins Avenue. According to Const. Nancy Saggar, there is no estimated time for when the road will re-open.

More to come.

